Trumbull Regional Medical Center – Orthopedic Surgery Chat

Trumbull Regional Medical Center has been serving the health care needs of the Mahoning Valley for over 100 years. The 346-bed facility offers a vast scope of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services from emergency, cardiac and critical care to orthopedics, childbirth, and other diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Trumbull Regional also operates several outpatient facilities throughout the Mahoning Valley including-Steward Health Center, Austintown; Steward Urgent Care of Austintown; Steward WorkMED; outpatient lab services and Steward Health Center, Elm Road, where the Center for Surgery and Center for Radiology are located.