Trumbull Regional Medical Center: Keeping Emergency Room Ready Chat

The Level III Trauma Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center has the expertise to provide rapid assessment, resuscitation, emergency operations, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients. Staffed by emergency medicine physicians 24/7, the ER has a dynamic design focused on providing a better experience for patients and visitors. Multi-functional treatment rooms are equipped to treat patients with a wide variety of conditions, and we are committed to a 30-minutes-or-less ER service pledge.

Trumbull Regional is the Mahoning Valley’s only accredited Chest Pain Center with primary PCI and resuscitation. When a patient is experiencing a cardiac emergency, the EMS can send an EKG directly to the emergency department from the field before a patient arrives onsite. Once the patient arrives, they then bypass the emergency department and are taken directly to the cath lab, so that coronary intervention can happen as quickly as possible.

Time is of the essence in an emergency and it is very important for an individual to receive care as quickly as possible—it could be the difference between life and death. We are equipped and staffed for the most complex and critical needs and provide 24/7 emergency care.

Conditions that warrant care in the ER include, but are not limited to:

Allergic reactions with trouble breathing or swelling

Chest pain

Concussion or confusion

Difficulty breathing

Head injuries

Seizures

Severe abdominal pain

Severe bleeding

Slurred speech

Stroke

Weakness and/or numbness to one side

Serious burns

Be sure to call 911 and not drive yourself when experiencing an emergency. In many cases, paramedics and EMS start life-saving intervention in the field and on the way to the hospital.

The Emergency Department at Trumbull Regional Medical Center continues to be a safe place to seek care for all conditions, whether COVID-19 related or not. For more information on emergency services at Trumbull Regional, visit trumbullregional.org.

