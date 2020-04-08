Trumbull Regional Medical Center – Coronavirus Chat

Individuals infected with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms—from mild to severe illness and death. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. There have also been reports of infected individuals losing their sense of smell and taste, suffering from chest pain, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. These symptoms may appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure.



The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person—between people who are in close contact with one another, within about 6 feet of each other. The virus can also be spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. These droplets can then land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Recent studies have also shown that COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms but are still infected with the virus. It is also possible that a person can contract COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that the virus is on and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes. This is not the main way the virus spreads though.

The best way to prevent illness is to wear a mask or facial covering when out in public, practice social distancing keeping a distance of 6 feet between you and anyone you are with and avoid large crowds.

Other important steps you can take to prevent COVID-19 include:

Practicing good hand hygiene frequently and washing your hands with soap and water for about 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Avoid close contact with others.

Stay home, especially if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sneeze in the inside of your elbow. Be sure to throw the used tissue into the trash immediately after and wash your hands with toughly with soap and water.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

If a person suspects they have a mild case of COVID-19, the best thing to do is stay home and recover there, but you should separate yourself from others and try to stay in one room. It’s important to monitor your symptoms and keep in contact with your physician. They can give you important medical advice.

Be sure to seek care at the nearest emergency room if you are having trouble breathing or have any other emergency symptoms. It’s important to call and alert them that you are coming and what your symptoms are, so that they can prepare to treat you. For the latest hospital updates on COVID-19 visit trumbullregional.org and click the red bar at the top of the page.



