The Level III Trauma Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center has the expertise to provide rapid assessment, resuscitation, emergency operations, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients. Staffed by emergency medicine physicians 24/7, the ER has a dynamic design focused on providing a better experience for patients and visitors. Multi-functional treatment rooms are equipped to treat patients with a wide variety of conditions, and we are committed to a 30-minutes-or-less ER service pledge.

Trumbull Regional is the Mahoning Valley’s only accredited Chest Pain Center with primary PCI and resuscitation. When a patient is experiencing a cardiac emergency, the EMS can send an EKG directly to the emergency department from the field before a patient arrives onsite. Once the patient arrives, they then bypass the emergency department and are taken directly to the cath lab, so that coronary intervention can happen as quickly as possible.