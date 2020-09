Susan DeLeo sits down with Dr. Sarah Momen, MD in this week's health chat

(WKBN) – What changes have been happening recently with mental health related to issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic?

Susan DeLeo sits down with Dr. Sarah Momen, MD in this week’s health chat.

Learn more about Trumbull Regional Medical Center on their website.



View more from Trumbull Regional Medical Center on WKBN.com.