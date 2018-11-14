Award Winning Orthopedic Care in Trumbull County

As you age your joints grow stiff, swollen or painful. This pain may be caused by osteoarthritis, when the cartilage that normally cushions your bones begins to break down. While medication or physical therapy may bring some relief, surgery may be your best long-term solution.



You may be a candidate for joint replacement surgery if:

• You’ve tried everything else—supplements, over-the-counter medication, joint injections and your joints still hurt.

• Everyday tasks are becoming more difficult. Even something as simple as getting out of bed makes you ache, much less walking up and down stairs.

• You are otherwise in good health. Age is not usually a consideration when choosing whether or not to have a joint replaced. Younger patients may find their new joint is a lifelong solution to arthritis pain.



If you suffer from arthritis or joint pain and any of the above apply to you, Trumbull Regional Medical Center’s award winning Center for Joint Replacement can help. The Center for Joint Replacement is the only one of its’ kind in Ohio. A team of professionals throughout the hospital have worked diligently to build the program into a phenomenon that delivers unmatched patient outcomes based upon best practice protocols.



In 2016, the program was the first in Ohio and second in the entire nation to be awarded Advanced Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement by The Joint Commission. That summer, the program became a “test pilot program,” one of seven in the U.S. chosen to collaborate with The Joint Commission to further develop the advanced certification for programs across the nation.



The Center for Joint Replacement delivers quality outcomes that surpass national averages. Our patients are up and walking in 2 to 3 hours after surgery.

More of our patients leave the hospital sooner and go directly home versus a rehab facility. The “30-day pre-op path” ensures patients are thoroughly prepared for surgery and assists in maintaining the program’s zero complication rate.



“We are very proud of our program and our fantastic team, but even more proud of the fabulous outcomes delivered to our patients” stated Julia Ballas, RN, Joint Care Coordinator.



