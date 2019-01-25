Are You an Expectant Mother-to-Be?

Having a child is one of the most exciting and rewarding times in a woman’s life – but it could also be stressful. Expectant mothers are faced with many choices. Selecting the health care team who will deliver your baby is perhaps the biggest choice of all.

Fortunately, for the residents of the Mahoning Valley, the Steward Family Birthplace at Trumbull Regional Medical Center features a dedicated maternity and labor and delivery unit, educational programs and an experienced and compassionate staff, to ensure high quality care.

The average years of experience of the nurses in the Birthplace is 30 years. The seasoned team utilizes modern medical technology and have the expertise to manage the birthing process and other surgical procedures. The Birthplace is also a Blue Distinction Center+ for maternity services by BlueCross/BlueShield.

A common concern for many expectant mothers is getting to the proper unit in a timely manner. A private maternity entrance and private elevator that takes you directly into the Labor and Delivery Unit is accessible, eliminating any cause for concern.

If you’re looking for some privacy, that’s not an issue, as private suites are provided to all patients. Lamaze in a Day and Breastfeeding Basics education classes are also available.

You’ll find the full spectrum of prenatal to post-partum care, and a Level 2 Special Care Nursery at The Steward Family Birthplace.

Prenatal Care

Comprehensive care begins in the earliest stages of pregnancy, with prenatal checkups and services tailored to your specific needs. The staff works closely with families to provide education on how to prepare for your baby.

Level II Special Care Nursery

The Level II Nursery at the Steward Family Birthplace can accommodate babies who require a specialized level of care. This type of needed care can result from premature birth or other health issues. The Steward Family Birthplace can care for premature infants born as early as 32 weeks, and those who need close monitoring or extra assistance after birth.

What to expect during your stay

Education including newborn sleep safety, car seat safety and kangaroo care for mothers who wish to participate in a skin-to-skin holding technique is all provided. The Steward Family Birthplace can also assist families with obtaining a car set if needed.

A dedicated anesthesia team for pain management is available, as are board-certified lactation consultants, who see patients as often as the patient would like. The lactation consultants also run a weekly breastfeeding support group, Latch On.

For more information or to schedule a tour of the Steward Family Birthplace, call 330-841-9276 or visit trumbullregional.org.