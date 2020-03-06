Trumbull Regional Medical Center has been serving the health care needs of the Mahoning Valley for over 100 years

Trumbull Regional Medical Center has been serving the health care needs of the Mahoning Valley for over 100 years. The 346-bed facility offers a vast scope of inpatient and outpatient medical and surgical services from emergency, cardiac and critical care to orthopedics, childbirth, and other diagnostic and therapeutic services.

Trumbull Regional also operates several outpatient facilities throughout the Mahoning Valley including-Steward Health Center, Austintown; Steward Urgent Care of Austintown; Steward WorkMED; outpatient lab services and Steward Health Center, Elm Road, where the Center for Surgery and Center for Radiology are located.

Also, a part of the Steward Health System is Sharon Regional Medical Center, a full-service hospital in Sharon, Pennsylvania and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, the Valley’s first and largest acute rehabilitation hospital located in Howland. Hillside provides multifaceted inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation for individuals recuperating from strokes, brain injuries, neurological conditions, spinal cord injuries, amputations and orthopedic issues.

Trumbull Regional proudly offers specialized services including a Designated Level III Trauma Center, Trumbull County’s ONLY Accredited Chest Pain Center and heart catheterization lab, award-winning orthopedic care, accredited cancer care program, diabetes education, adult and geriatric behavioral health, robotic surgery, women’s services including labor and delivery and breast health, and a Wound Healing Center.

Trumbull Regional is the FIRST in Ohio to receive The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in Total Hip and Total Knee Replacement. The hospital is also the ONLY in the area to offer Mako robotic-arm technology for increased precision of total hip and knee as well as partial knee replacement.

In addition, the hospital is a Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Services, Cardiac Care and Knee and Hip Replacement by BlueCross/BlueShield Blue ; is recognized by the American Diabetes Association for its outpatient diabetes education program; is acknowledged by Healogics as a Center of Excellence and Center of Distinction for the Wound Healing Center and is the ONLY hospital in the Mahoning Valley to be awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Advanced Certification in inpatient diabetes care.



Visit Trumbull Regional Medical Center online at https://www.trumbullregional.org/