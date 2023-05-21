(WKBN) – The mission of ONE Health Ohio is to improve the health and well-being of people in the community by providing quality healthcare, particularly to the uninsured and underinsured. A variety of primary medical, dental, and behavioral health services are available for patients.

In ONE Health Ohio’s behavioral health program, counselors work with individuals who suffer from anxiety and depression, psychiatric disorders, all types of addiction, child behavioral issues, and additional services.

New and expectant mothers can also take part in the “Baby on Board” program. This program helps these women who are struggling with anxiety and depression or who are trying to cope with adjusting to family life. Rise Recovery is also part of the program to help expectant and new mothers who struggle with substance abuse disorder.

Other programs include the FIT program, smoking cessation, and a newer program, art therapy, which focuses on pediatric patients. The program provides children with a creative outlet that allows them to express their thoughts feelings and difficulties.

For more information call (877)722-3303 or go online at www.OneHealthOhio.org.