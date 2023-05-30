HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Feeling dizzy and losing your balance could be connected to your hearing.

Dr. Michael Rairigh is a doctor of Audiology at Hermitage Audiology. He specializes in diagnosing hearing and balance disorders.

“The Hearing System and The Balance system together form one system,” said Dr. Rairigh. “We first have to separate them into two systems to test them. Then we separate each part of that system and test each one individually.”

Dr. Rairigh says the hearing test is split into three parts: the outer ear, the middle ear, and the inner ear. He says testing the balance system is similar, but it does have more components to it.

“Other tests that help evaluate the system we use for our balance connect to our eyes,” said Dr. Rairigh. “We then have some ocular tests that we have to perform. There’s often a miscommunication between our eyes and what the ears are supposed to be doing with the balance system.”

These tests can help determine if one of the systems isn’t working properly, or if the entire system which should be functioning together, is not.

Hermitage Audiology is located at 3135 Highland Road #B in Hermitage. Call (724) 347-2005 and visit them online at HermitageAudiologyPa.com.