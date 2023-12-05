YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kids and teenagers are known for having mood swings, but how can you tell you if it’s just that, or something more serious?

“Parents often would like to know how you can tell the difference between moodiness and depression in children and teenagers,” said Dr. Carmen Harlan, Pediatric and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Akron Children’s Hospital. “One of the main differences is that moodiness tends to be in response to a specific trigger and tends to be pretty short-lived. It does not interfere with functioning. Depression is more chronic and more pervasive. Someone might be having feelings of sadness for the majority of the day for several days and weeks in a row.”

Dr. Harlan says a big part of depression is the symptoms truly get in the way of one’s day-to-day life. She says parents should have a heightened sense of concern about depression when they start seeing major changes in how their children handle and deal with day-to-day challenges.

“When you start noticing your children are not behaving in ways that they typically would behave or perhaps they are acting out more, maybe they’re withdrawing or losing interest in things they used to enjoy. Those are all signs that it might be time to seek some help,” said Dr. Harlan.

So what can parents who are concerned their child is depressed do?

“The first steps would be to consult with your pediatrician or family doctor and they can help guide you to the next step which might either include therapy or meeting with a psychiatrist for a psychiatric evaluation,” said Dr. Harlan.

Dr. Harlan says one of the most serious symptoms of depression is suicidal thoughts, but it’s okay to have a conversation about them.

“If you have concerns that your child is experiencing suicidal thoughts, the first thing to know is that it is okay to talk to them about it. It’s okay to ask your child if they’re having thoughts like that,” said Harlan. “Sometimes parents feel if they bring it up or if they ask that they’re putting the thought into their child’s head, but this is known not to be true.”

Dr. Harlan says it’s important for parents who are concerned their child is having suicidal thoughts to take immediate action such as calling a primary care doctor or taking their child to the emergency room.

Dr. Harlan says when dealing with a depressed child, there are things parents can do at home to help them. First, parents can talk to their kids and listen to what they say in a very compassionate, active and attentive way. Parents can also develop a plan of action to help children figure out coping skills and ensure kids get a lot of physical activity as exercise can be helpful for depression. Several varieties of therapy are available and medicines can be prescribed.

For more information visit Akron Children’s Hospital online at AkronChildrens.org.