YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man’s love for his wife and a tragic diagnosis lead to the establishment of a local place that’s saved countless lives.

“In 1993, my wife Joanie was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer,” said Rashid Abdu, M.D. who founded the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center. “We were running between Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Youngstown because we could afford it, but the poor and underserved could not.”

The Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center was born when Dr. Abdu promised his wife that someday there would be a comprehensive breast care center in Youngstown. He said it was important to him and his wife that women would not have to run between offices while waiting weeks or months between diagnosis and treatment.

Joanie lost her battle with breast cancer in 1994.

Dr. Abdu persevered to make his promise come to fruition and it did in 2011. The Center was approved by Mercy Health, which also provided the building for it. The mission is simple and remains the same today: to deliver the most accurate prevention, early detection, diagnosis, and support services in an environment of compassionate and coordinated care.

“Each woman deserves the best care possible regardless of creed, color, or economic status,” said Dr. Abdu. “This is consistent with the vision and mission of the Sisters of the Humility of Mary and Mercy Health.”

The Center was approved by Mercy Health who provided the building for it on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown. Although Dr. Abdu was responsible for all of the renovations, donors were more than gracious giving anywhere from $25 to $250,000.

“The community embraced it because they never had anything like this before. We are now seeing much less stage three and stage four diagnosis than we did before,” said Dr. Abdu who continues to stress the importance of mammography in detecting cancer early. “The goal is someday for the breast cancer mortality rate to be among the lowest in our valley, instead of among the highest as it was before this center came to be.”