HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – If a relationship is going to succeed and be healthy, it needs a foundation of honesty and trust. There needs to be equality, transparency and boundaries.

“It is important to realize unhealthy relationships can lead to forms of abuse and abuse cycles,” said Samuel Staples, who serves as the Community Engagement Officer in Hermitage. “They are built in peer pressure, manipulation, power and control.”

Staples says people can find themselves in unhealthy relationships for a variety of reasons like issues with power and balance within the relationship, sexual aggression, manipulation and more. Grooming is also something that can happen within unhealthy relationships.

“Grooming is a process used by predators and exploiters to create a sense of false trust,” said Staples. “They will manipulate you. They can appear affectionate and honest at first, then turn sinister. They can outwardly abuse and degrade you until you have no self-esteem left.”

People often find themselves in relationships where they’re used to being treated in a way that causes a loss of self-worth and a sense of self in general. A contributor to unhealthy relationships with kids can be social media due to the lack of supervision and lack of knowledge of the reality of what kids are really being exposed to.

Staples says to protect yourself as a young adult, being self-aware is key. Protect yourself by surrounding yourself with good people and friends who only want the best for you and be competent when it comes to making good decisions. As parents, Staples says it is important to know what your children are doing online and on their phones and truly try to understand the risks and dangers kids face every day.

