From the moment you enter the Southwoods Health campus, you immediately notice a difference…the ease of parking, friendly greetings from receptionists, comfortable surroundings and a staff that is singularly focused on your care. The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods was created in 1996 with the purpose of creating a healthcare facility for the Mahoning Valley that places importance not just on providing excellent medical treatments, but also on how patients are treated.

Initially focusing on outpatient services, Southwoods established a new standard of healthcare. The mission was simple: to provide outpatient services unparalleled in quality and efficiency while fostering an environment that emphasized the individual needs of each patient. Care, compassion, and commitment became the focus of every element of the patient experience at Southwoods.

Southwoods Health is proud to be locally owned and operated by the Muransky family and area physicians. The Surgical Hospital at Southwoods in Boardman, Ohio, is renowned for providing a superior patient experience and consistently ranking at the top of national patient satisfaction and quality of care surveys. The hospital continues to expand its scope of services, which includes inpatient, outpatient, and robotic-assisted surgery, as well as endoscopy services.

Southwoods Health also provides an expanding array of ancillary health services at locations separate from the hospital’s main campus – all of which are certified to meet Southwoods’ high operational standards. These locations include Southwoods Imaging, with several locations throughout the Valley; the new Southwoods Pain & Spine Center, offering comprehensive care for those suffering from chronic pain; Southwoods Sleep Centers, with two locations in Boardman and Austintown; Southwoods Physician Services; and the most recent addition of the new Southwoods Express Care, providing same-day, walk-in care with the same high standards expected of all Southwoods Health facilities.

Visit SouthwoodsHealth.com for more information on all of the available services and locations.