Our Precision Orthodontics team is devoted to building beautiful smiles by bringing teeth, lips, and jaws into proper alignment. Straight teeth function better, are easier to clean, and are more likely to last your lifetime. Children, teenagers, adults, and seniors are taking advantage of the simplicity that distinguishes today’s orthodontics. Orthodontic treatment involves braces (invisible, metal, ceramic and micro), clear aligners, arch-wires, elastics, retainers, and headgear.