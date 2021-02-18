Hillside Rehabilitation Hosptial – Cardiac Rehabilitation Chat

Rehabilitation is vital for those recovering from a cardiac condition. Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital offers inpatient therapy programs for those recovering from everything from stent procedures to open heart surgery and stroke. If needed, after a patient is discharged from an acute care hospital they would then be sent to Hillside for an inpatient stay and additional therapy to help them regain mobility and independence.

Hillside offers a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary team approach to patient care that is headed by our physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians and includes, therapists, RN’s, case managers, dieticians, behavioral health professionals and other clinical staff that meet regularly to assess patient progress and goals. This sets Hillside apart from other rehabilitation facilities. In fact, a recent medical study found that patients treated in an acute level inpatient rehabilitation facility, like Hillside, do better and go home earlier than patients treated in a sub-acute setting.

As a rehabilitation hospital, Hillside is required to have RN coverage on-site 24/7, this must include certified rehab nurses. The hospital also has fulltime physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians on staff, that visit patients 5 to 7 times per week.

Hillside provides an intense level of therapy, including a combination of at least two types of therapy (physical, occupational and speech) three hours per day, five days per week to help patients reach their goals and maximum mobility. Hillside patients have a higher level of severity of impairment on admission than the regional average and a higher-level of function and independence at discharge. For more information on Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs, call 330-841-3726.