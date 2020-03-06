Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital has been serving the health care needs of the Mahoning Valley since 1963

Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital has been serving the health care needs of the Mahoning Valley since 1963, earning both local and national acclaim in the process.

The 69-bed hospital located in Howland is the area’s first and largest freestanding hospital focused on comprehensive and experienced rehabilitative care. Hillside has grown and expanded over the years to help meet the healthcare needs of the communities it serves – serving over 900 patients every year.

Hillside is accredited by The Joint Commission and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Hillside’s CARF-accredited programs include Inpatient Rehabilitation and Comprehensive Vocational Evaluation Services.

The Joint Commission focuses on the safety and quality of care of patients, while CARF accreditation represents the highest quality, value and optimal outcomes for the patients served.

The length of stay and total functional improvement rates at Hillside rank better than the national average in many areas, including orthopedic outcomes, joint replacement outcomes, and stroke outcomes.

Hillside provides multifaceted inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation for individuals recuperating from strokes, brain injuries, neurological conditions, spinal cord injuries, amputations, and orthopedic issues. A physician-directed interdisciplinary team works with each patient and his or her family to provide an individualized rehabilitation treatment plan.

The staff’s expertise in developing these effective treatment plans and coordinating the right level of therapies and resources translates into optimal results, better outcomes, higher patient satisfaction scores, reduced lengths of stay and lower costs.

A wide range of outpatient services is offered as well, including audiology, industrial rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, spasticity evaluation and management, speech therapy and vocational rehabilitation.

Hillside also operates Austintown Rehabilitation Services.

A Service of Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, Austintown Rehabilitation Services offers both adult and pediatric speech, physical and occupational therapy, ergonomic evaluations, functional capacity evaluations, industrial rehabilitation, lymphedema treatment, pre-employment testing, sports medicine, and work simulation and conditioning.

For more information, call 330-841-3700 or visit https://www.hillsiderehabhospital.org/.