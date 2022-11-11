YOUNGSTOWN, Oh (WKBN) – For the second year in a row, advisory firm HD Davis CPAs has been named in the top three Best Firms for Women by the nationally recognized accounting publication “Accounting Today”.

Each year, Accounting Today hosts a survey sent out to firms across the nation. These surveys are filled out by both the employer and the employees. Information such as company policies, procedures, and diversity are reviewed. They also collect employee satisfaction regarding benefits and workplace culture. With this information, Accounting Today then recognizes the top firms to fill out the survey.

Tim Petrey, Managing Partner at HD Davis CPAs and Founder of White Glove Payroll says what makes the recognition so special is that it was the direct result of the honest and real feedback from HD Davis employees. “This isn’t something we can sponsor, create, or fake our way into,” said Petrey.

Manager Alex McNally says the secret to their success is simple: They care about each other and their clients. “We put a lot of focus into dialing into what each employee needs out of us.”

And it’s not just a great place for just women to work. McNally says the firm is also a great place for college students, staff, managers, and partners as well.

HD Davis CPAs is located at 4308 Belmont Avenue, Suite 1 in Youngstown. Call (330) 759-8522 or visit HD Davis CPAs online.