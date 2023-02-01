EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Sutherin Greenhouse in Columbiana County has continued growing since 1947. The 35,000-square-foot property now boasts 13 greenhouses, along with a variety of other products for anyone.

Owners Don and Diana Elzer bring their passion for flowers and greenery into everything they do so you get the perfect products for your home or office right when you need them. The two purchased the greenhouse five years ago with the idea of creating a more diverse greenhouse. Much of what they have is grown right there on site.

“We do almost anything right now, other than perennials,” said owner Don Elzer. “We have geraniums, a diverse mixture of hanging baskets, herbs, vegetables, succulents, house plants, cactus plants and more.”

Sutherin Greenhouse has around 1,400 ferns, including the ever-popular Boston Fern, Staghorn ferns, Tiger ferns, Rabbit’s Foot Ferns and even Cocadama balls with cotton candy ferns.

Sutherin Greenhouse doesn’t just sell products to single customers but also has a significant wholesale business as well. They do arrangements for nursing homes, weddings, funerals and several different businesses. If you can’t come to them, Sutherin Greenhouse delivers from Cleveland to Pittsburgh.

If you’re a novice gardener or just love working with plants and flowers, Sutherin Greenhouse features a planting station. You can bring your plant in, pick your pot and they’ll show you how to plant it yourself. They’ll also fill a pot you bring in from your own collection.

Sutherin Greenhouse holds monthly promotions and giveaways as well. When you come in, they’ll take your name and phone number and place it in a basket. At the end of the month, one lucky person wins a plant Sutherin Greenhouse picks as its giveaway.

Also in the month of February, when you buy something at Suthrin Greenhouse, you’ll get an Aloe Vera plant for free. The company also hosts groups from different businesses.

If you don’t have a green thumb but know someone who does, Sutherin Greenhouse also offers gift cards.

Sutherin Greenhouse is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the month of February. The business is located at 2113 State Route 170 in East Palestine.

Call (330) 426-2746 and find more information online at Sutherins.com. You can also follow the business on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.