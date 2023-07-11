YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It was an absolutely beautiful day for a special golf outing supporting local organizations that continually change lives.

The 27th annual Window World and Beatitude House Golf outing at the Lake Club in Poland on Monday continued its mission to raise money benefitting the transformative work of Beatitude House and Ursuline Sisters Mission.

The 18-hole scramble included 144 golfers and was hosted by the locally owned and operated business, Window World. The event is near and dear to the hearts of the family-run entity.

“The Beatitude House golf outing got started about 27 years ago,” said Fred Moran, who recently retired from Window World. “They provide housing and support for underprivileged women and children. One of the more recent programs is their scholar’s program which recently featured twelve graduates.”

And the money raised at the golf outing couldn’t be coming at a better time.

“This money that it raises is so important to our programs, especially during the summer when donations are usually down,” said Teresa Boyce of the Ursuline Sisters Mission. “This will actually help carry us through until the Christmas donations start to come in.”

The programs the money is given to help serve local community members who are most in need.

“The Ursuline Sisters Mission does so many things,” said Sheila Donnadio, who serves as the Ursuline Sisters Mission Director of Development. “There’s the Immigrant Outreach Programs, the scholar’s program, our education and wellness center, and also children’s programming.”

“Working with the Beatitude House for so many years has been so important to us being able to give back,” said Pat Moran of Window World. “Everybody has a great time and it’s going to such a great cause.”

All proceeds from this event will stay in the Valley and will help all families within Ursuline Sisters Mission, including upholding our longstanding tradition of support for Beatitude House. For more information on these organizations, visit BeatitudeHouse.com and UrsulineSistersMission.org.