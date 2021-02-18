Girard business holds basket raffle to raise money for local women battling illnesses

Each ticket is one dollar or you can buy six tickets for five dollars

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts in Girard is hosting a basket raffle to raise money for two local women battling illness.

The fundraiser supports Liberty teacher, Darnelle Clark, who is dealing with complications of Covid-19. The other beneficiary is 23-year-old Jess Narkum from Hubbard who is fighting a battle against cancer.

Dineen’s is raffling off 20 baskets, containing everything from jewelry to Christmas ornaments.

While many of the products in the baskets are found right there in the shop, they did receive donations from individuals and other local businesses.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be split evenly between the two women.

Each ticket is one dollar or you can buy six tickets for five dollars. Stop by Dineen’s from now until March 17 to check out the baskets.

Dineen’s Jewelry and Gifts is located at 822 N. State Street in Girard.