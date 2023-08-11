CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – What could be better than an entire weekend of cars, motorcycles, music, contests, and food?

Rockabilly Ruckus is back at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds Friday, Saturday and Sunday and there’s something for everyone of every age.

It all started as a backyard barbeque several years ago and has grown so big it’s now at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

“Rockabilly Ruckus is basically the Rockabilly era,” said Ed Stanton, creator of Rockabilly Ruckus. “It’s Rockabilly bands, a traditional pinup contest where women can go pick out a dress to buy and get their hair and makeup done for free, and pre-1964 vehicles for the most part. And everybody who comes out dresses to the era. We have barbershops where guys can sit down for free shaves and cuts. We have hair salons where women get free pinup hair and makeup.”

You can expect a lot of fast and fun events with all different types of vehicles like the Shine Run, a Burnout contest, the Kicker Era Motorcycle show, the pinup contest, a fashion show and so much more. New this year are Dirt Dregs for Hot Rods and motorcycles on Motorcycle Day, which is Sunday.

For kids, there’s a junior pinup contest, a junior greaser contest, and a valve cover soapbox derby racing.

And of course, there’s the famous Wall of Death.

“They’re part of our family. They’re out every year,” said Stanton. “They ride vintage Indian and Harley Motorcycles and go-carts. It’s free shows on the wall every hour on the hour all weekend long.”

Rockabilly Ruckus is also holding a special auction to raise money for veterans.

“It’s About the Warrior Foundation which is our local West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania veterans and where the money’s raised is where the money stays,” said Stanton. “We have pinstripe artists that come from all over the U.S. and donate their time all weekend to pinstripe different artwork. And then we auction it off. One auction is on Saturday and one auction is on Sunday. Last year, we raised just over $24,000 in those two days. So far, we’ve given them almost $108,000 dollars.”

Rockabilly Ruckus is $20 per person and kids under the age of 10 are free. The event runs Friday from noon until 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds. For more information visit RockabillyRuckus.com.