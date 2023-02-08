AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the big game just a few days away, sports betting is more popular than ever. If you haven’t participated in sports betting since it became legal in Ohio on January 1, 2023, Hollywood Gaming is here to help.

Kevin Brogan, marketing director at Hollywood Gaming, said it may look a little daunting at first when you approach one of their kiosks, but it’s not as hard as you think.

“Our main screen is set up for the big game right now. That’s what most people are interested in. We have 10 kiosks, all on our gaming floor,” said Brogan. “We also have four ticket windows upstairs. If you’re a novice and not sure how to do it, someone at the ticket window will walk you through it.”

It’s not just the big game you can bet on either. You can bet on live games happening at the moment, or future games that haven’t even been played yet. And it’s not just football. There’s basketball, baseball, cycling, motorsports, rugby and more. You can even bet on the team you think might win the World Series, but make sure you hold onto your ticket.

“We are highly encouraging our guests to bet with a MyChoice card. That’s our loyalty program,” said Brogan. “When you bet with a MyChoice card, we’re associating that bet to your account. And if you happen to lose that ticket, there is a pretty decent chance we’re going to be able to go back and find that bet.”

You also don’t have to until Sunday to place your bets on the big game.

“What’s exciting is you can bet now,” said Brogan. “If you want to show up tonight and come get your bets in to avoid any crowd, that’s going to be here; we are taking them now.”

Hollywood Gaming is opening its entire Sportsbook Campus just in time for the big game, too, with the grand opening ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, February 10.

“The viewing, the audio, the energy that’s going to be in the air, the menu is fantastic,” said Brogan. “It’ll be like something this property has never seen before.”

Hollywood Gaming is located at 655 N. Canfield Niles Road in Austintown. For more information, call (877) 788-3777 and visit HollywoodMahoningValley.com.