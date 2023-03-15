HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Buhl Regional Health Foundation is a private health foundation focused on the health and well-being of youth in Mercer County. Just one of the ways it’s helping the community is by bringing a free dental clinic to Sharon High School this June.

Buhl Regional Health Foundation Director of Programming Kateri Linn said right now, volunteers are crucial to making the clinic a success.

“We need dentists, hygienists and any other dental professionals, first and foremost,” said Linn. “The amount of patients we can see is determined by the number of providers that want to give of their time.”

The free clinic will focus on cleanings, hygiene, fillings and extractions, and it’s not just dental professionals needed.

“We need general volunteers,” said Linn. “Those who can help with the parking lot, patient registration, volunteer registration, sanitation and many other areas. If people are coming from out of town who want to help, we are blocking hotel rooms.”

Linn said that just being a volunteer at the clinic in any capacity can change someone else’s life.

“We are asking people to come with us and be part of this,” said Linn. “To know they are going to make a difference.”

The deadline for providers to sign up is May 26, while the deadline for general volunteers to sign up is June 1. The free dental clinic is being held on June 10 and 11 at Sharon High School. Doors open at 6:30 a.m.

Buhl Regional Health Foundation is located at 1955 Shenango Valley Freeway in Hermitage. For more information on the clinic and other programs offered, call (724) 301-3645 or visit BuhlRegionalHealthFoundation.org.