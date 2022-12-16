WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Christmas came early for some residents at Windsor House’s Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living thanks to the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. The foundation was started four years ago by the Blaney family, originally from Cortland. Its cause is to fuel brain health awareness with a focus on Alzheimer’s Disease, something near to the family’ heart. Ryan’s grandfather suffered from Alzheimer’s disease.

Since Ryan Blaney is a Nascar driver, the family thought what better platform to use to give back to others?

On Wednesday, members of the Blaney family treated residents to what it calls its “Memory Care Drive.” Lunch was served and early Christmas presents handed out to excited residents. “It’s kind of the same type of thing people do when they pull angels off the Christmas tree for children,” said foundation member Lisa Blaney. “We just like to take it to care centers and elderly people and make them feel the love as well.”

The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation does events and fundraisers throughout the year as well as getting people who need help in the dementia or Alzheimer’s area in touch with those who can help.

The Windsor House is a family owned and operated company caring for people since 1959. To learn more, visit WindsorHouseInc.com.