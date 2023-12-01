WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Locally-owned family-run Thom Duma Fine Jewelers has a long history of providing the Valley with fine and exquisite jewelry. But what they’re really known for is the experience you get as soon as you walk in the door.

The jewelry store, once known as Klivans Jewelry, was purchased by Founder and CEO Thom Duma’s father in 1957. In 2002, Duma shook things up by renaming the store after his father and settling into the current location at Courthouse Square in Warren.

“What makes us different than any other jewelry store in the Mahoning Valley is it’s all about customer experience,” said Duma. “It’s all about the white glove experience from the time they come into the store to the time they leave. I want them to feel like family. I want people when they walk out the door to say ‘I never was treated like that in any other jewelry store.”

The store offers several designer brands of luxury jewelry, including its own couture brand.

“When we established Thom Duma Jewelers, we decided we wanted to be a branded store,” said Duma. “We wanted to be able to bring the people of the Mahoning Valley designers that they could only find in major metropolitan cities.”

Duma started by securing brands like Rolex and David Yurman, then decided to create a Thom Duma brand. Hence the Thom Duma Couture Brand was born. Duma said that led to searching the world for cutting-edge and fashion-forward designs, and the highest quality diamonds and workmanship.

His philosophy? Your jewelry should be able to do whatever you do.

“If you want to wear your diamond bracelet to yoga then go to Giant Eagle and then off to dinner at night,” said Duma.

He also backs the quality 100%.

“We set our own diamonds. That’s why I am confident that I can say our diamonds won’t fall out because I know the process of what it takes to set that diamond and I know my goldsmiths and my diamond setters cut no corners,” said Duma.

Not only does the business offer high-end brands like David Yurman, Rolex, Gabriel and Co., Hearts On Fire and Tacori, but also boasts a state-of-the-art repair facility right at the store with two full-time Goldsmiths. Thom Duma’s also offers a ‘While You Wait’ Service, next-day service and standard service which has a week-long turnaround.

Duma says also watch out for some flash sales that may be coming about during the month of December.

Thom Duma Fine Jewelers is located at 115 West Market Street in Warren. Call (330) 393-4696 and visit them online at TDFJ.com.