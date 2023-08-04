BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Get ready for a big local fashion show and auction supporting a major cause in the valley.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is once again hosting the event at the Holiday Inn Boardman. You’ll see fashions from several local businesses like Suzanne’s, Bella Amica Boutique and Second Sole.

WKBN is a major sponsor of the event that raises money for programs the Salvation Army helps. Furrie/Vitullo Sparkle, Premier Bank, City Machine Technologies, and Duncan Kitchen and Bath are also sponsors.

“The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is considered to be the army behind the Army. We raise funds to support the mission of the Salvation Army,” said Barbara Hierro, who is the fashion show coordinator for the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. “We provide volunteer hours. We put together a Thanksgiving Meal for Families who are in need. We send kids to summer camp and have programs for seniors. So, a lot of these funds we raise at the fashion show go toward all these programs.”

But The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary works all year long making sure people who need help get what they need.

“We provide money to buy shoes for kids before they go back to school. Backpacks, school supplies,” said Hierro. “We’ve also helped the Salvation Army renovate the kitchen. We provide meals on an ongoing regular basis.”

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary fashion show and auction will be a fun afternoon where you’ll be able to not only help the Salvation Army but also eat and shop.

“We’re going to have the luncheon, the fashion show, and we also have an auction where people can buy tickets and bid on different things. We’ve got a lot of business owners that support us through donations,” said Hierro. “We will also have a vendor area where people can just come and shop. It’s really a very fun event.”

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary fashion show and auction is Saturday, August 19 at The Holiday Inn in Boardman. Doors open at 11 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. The fashion show will follow and will feature WKBN First News weekend anchor Samantha Bender and First News reporter Abigail Cloutier.

Tickets are selling fast but are still available. You can purchase tickets by calling Mary Lou Yaist at (330) 519-3132. For more information, visit the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary Youngstown Chapter’s Facebook page.