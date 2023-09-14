CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A local business built on family, loyalty and legacy is bringing back an event to say “thank you” to the community while giving back.

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods is holding its 12th annual Red, White and True Celebration after taking off a couple of years due to COVID-19. The free event on September 30 will raise money for Second Harvest Food Bank and will feature vendors, food and guests like the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re going to reintroduce our annual Red, White, and True Celebration of American craftsmanship. It started as a thank you to our local customers and it’s grown beyond our belief,” said Steve Stack, who serves as the director of new business development for Baird Brothers. “That day, we will be collecting donations all day. We don’t ask anything for the food but ask that you make a donation to Second Harvest Food Bank.”

If you’ve never been to Baird Brothers, you’ll learn exactly what the 63-year-old business is all about as there will also be several events within the Baird Brothers campus for the entire family.

“We have our guys walking you through the facility, giving plant tours and explaining what we do,” said Stack. “There will be a kid’s woodworking project for the first 200 kids. You’ll see local carpenters will be doing demonstrations — anything from installing a door to installing hardwood flooring and so on.”

Parks Garden Center will be featuring its wares, along with several other vendors representing their products.

“Anything you see in our showroom, those vendors will be here representing their products,” said Stack.

The event will be live online on September 29, 30, and October 1 for people to register for any of the prize giveaways. The on-site event is September 30.

Baird Brothers Fine Hardwoods is located at 7060 Crory Road in Canfield. Call them at (800) 732-1697 and visit them online at BairdBrothers.com.