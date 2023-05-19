BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local spa truly believes in giving clients the best experience it can while living up to its name.

“A sapphire is defined as the bestower of wellness, all things true and all things good,” said CEO and Advanced Aesthetic Injector Ashley Vidale. “That’s what we really strive for in our business. To help people feel good about themselves and be well. When you feel good, you look good and you are good.”

Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness Spa in Boardman focuses on wellness while offering an array of services by people who are highly trained in the field. Clients are treated to anything from skincare to facials, body sculpting, medical weight management, Botox, fillers, IV infusions, hair restoration, micro-needling, and even the infamous Vampire facial. The spa even has a machine to help with incontinence.

“Everything we do is nonevasive and FDA approved,” said Vidale. “So we like to make life easier. We like for people to get treated and continue on with their day.”

Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness Spa will help you come up with a skincare regimen that works for you and even sells products from the ZO Skincare line. And there’s truly something for everyone.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all, it’s what fits you,” said Vidale. “We are skin inclusive, and it doesn’t matter if you are male or female.”

Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness Spa is located at 755 Boardman-Canfield Road, Building J, Suite 6, in Boardman. Call (330) 953-3350 and visit them online at SapphireMediSpa.com.