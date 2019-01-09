Do you suffer from type 1, type 2 or gestational diabetes?

Diabetes effects more than 30 million Americans in the United States and is one of the leading causes of heart attack and stroke.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center provides advanced diabetes care by Certified Diabetes Educators (CDE) including Registered Nurses and Dieticians. In fact, the diabetes inpatient program is one of 85 hospitals in the U.S., one of only five hospitals in Ohio and the ONLY hospital in the Mahoning Valley to earn The Joint Commission’s advanced certification. This certification means that all patients admitted to Trumbull Regional, regardless of their admission reason are screened for diabetes. If an individual has diabetes they will receive individualized care and education.

When an individual has diabetes the body doesn’t produce enough insulin or the insulin that is produced cannot be used correctly. When there isn’t enough insulin in the body too much blood sugar stays in our bloodstream and over time can cause serious health issues including heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, vision loss and difficulty healing wounds.

There are four types of diabetes—Type 1, Type 2, prediabetes and Gestational diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is usually diagnosed in children and is caused by an autoimmune reaction and only affects about 5 percent of people with diabetes. The most common form of diabetes is Type 2. This type of diabetes happens when the body is unable to regulate blood sugar due to lack of insulin. Type 2 diabetes can be prevented if caught in the prediabetes stage by eating healthy, exercising regularly and managing a healthy weight.

Gestational diabetes affects pregnant women who have never previously had diabetes. This form of diabetes usually goes away after the baby is born, but mothers who experience this may be at greater risk for developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.

Through a range of services Trumbull Regional provides comprehensive diabetes care. These services include: health assessments to determine individual needs; blood-sugar testing; individual insulin training; nutritional counseling including meal planning and weight management and outpatient classes.

Diabetes Education at Trumbull Regional is a self-management education program for individuals suffering with diabetes. The program is designed to educate, motivate and support people living with diabetes and is recognized by the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in accordance with the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs.

For more information on the Diabetes Education Program at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, call (330) 841-9689 or visit