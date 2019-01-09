Do you suffer from a non-healing wound?

In the United States, 6.7 million people are affected by chronic wounds. This number is expected to increase two percent annually over the next decade. Contributing factors include an aging population, increasing rates of disease such as diabetes and obesity, and the late effects of radiation therapy. Untreated chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and even amputation of the affected limb if not treated.

If you have a wound that won’t heal, the Wound Healing Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center can help! The Wound Healing Center specializes in the treatment of non-healing, chronic wounds using an evidence-based, individualized, systematic approach to advanced wound care. The award-winning Center is the ONLY in Trumbull County to be named a 2017 Center of Distinction and Center of Excellence by Healogics. This demonstrates the Center’s commitment to higher and faster healing rates.

Patients that may benefit from treatment include those with diabetic foot ulcers, lower leg ulcers, pressure ulcers, bone infections, skin tears or lacerations, late effects of radiation therapy, slow or non-healing surgical wounds and compromised skin grafts or flaps. Available treatment options include negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, growth factor therapies and Hyperbaric Oxygen (HBO) Therapy. HBO Therapy involves exposing the body to 100% oxygen to help speed up the healing process. This increases the amount of oxygen in the patient’s blood and allows red blood cells to pass more easily through the plasma and into the wound, healing it from the inside out.

During HBO Therapy, the patient can watch television while relaxing on a bed encased within a large, see-through acrylic shell. The only sensation resulting from the treatment is a slight pressure on your eardrum, similar to the feeling when flying on an airplane. A typical treatment lasts an average of two hours. This includes 90 minutes at the prescribed treatment level, plus the time it takes to pressurize and then depressurize the chamber.

Knowing when to seek treatment of your wound is very important. Ask your doctor about visiting the Wound Healing Center if:

You’ve had a sore that won’t heal for more than 30 days.

You have a sore with increasing pain, redness, swelling, a foul odor or a change in color.

You have a surgical wound that has become infected.

For more information on the Wound Healing Center at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, call (330) 841-6500 or visit Trumbullregional.org. A doctor’s order is not needed to schedule an appointment at the Wound Healing Center.