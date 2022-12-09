YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) It doesn’t matter whether you love old fashioned Disney characters or the newer ones because you’ll get both Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Disney on Ice at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.

The show titled “Into the Magic” features an array of Disney characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Belle and The Beast, Moana and many more. Characters are fitted in elaborate costumes while making skating on ice look easy.

Two talented skating hosts take the audience through a set of six different stories often interacting with audience members and taking them on a fairy tale adventure.

To learn more about Disney on Ice head to CovelliCentre.com.