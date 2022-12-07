WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises is helping out kids in need again this holiday.

On Tuesday, the company gave $15,000 to the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots program. The Marines also got a toy display worth $1,000. It’s a partnership that has spanned 38 years.

To both the Marines and Covelli Enterprises, the drive is a big way to help children have a happy holiday each year.

“Definitely Christmas hope… You know, give a toy to every kid or bring joy to every kid this season,” said Sgt. Jeffrey Xochicale, U.S. Marine Corps. “We take cash donations and check donations, and it all stays within the Mahoning and Trumbull counties.”

“It makes their holiday. Kids who are underprivileged, it’s just… It’s exciting, and it’s exciting for us to be able to give this to the community,” said Colleen Rose, Panera’s general manager.

The check presentation took place at Panera Bread on Elm Road in Warren.

You can also donate monetarily at a Toys for Tots location, including at the Elm Road Panera Bread or through the Toys For Tots website.