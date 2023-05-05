WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 100 people gathered at Kent State University’s Trumbull Campus in Warren Friday on a topic that affects every level of society in every class: addiction.

Meridian HealthCare co-hosted the event along with the Association for Ohio Addiction Professionals (OAADAC). The “Future of Addiction Treatment: Ensuring the Right Next Step” joined healthcare professionals across numerous disciplines with experts in the addiction and recovery industry.

“Teaming up to provide learning opportunities for healthcare professionals is crucial,” said Lawrence Moliterno, president and CEO of Meridian HealthCare. “This is another way for treatment to be available to individuals in the region as they begin or continue their wellness journeys.”

Speakers included Lynne Lyon, Ohio Deputy Director of Behavioral Health Policy; Lori Criss, director of Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction; Dr. Aaron Norton; Marc Lee Shannon, singer-songwriter and certified peer recovery supporter; Dr. Dennis Daley of the University of Pittsburgh; Thomas Stuber, therapist; and Jim Joyner, therapist.

Organizers say the response from attendees was positive, with feedback stressing both the knowledge and engagement of presenters, including lunchtime entertainment provided by Shannon. The Akron native, who previously played with Michael Stanley, shared his own journey with sobriety and stories from his book “The Sober Chronicles: My Journey of Discovery Along the Path to Recovery.”

Meridian HealthCare offers services such as primary care, adolescence counseling, chiropractic services, acupuncture, mental health counseling, addiction treatment, and supportive housing. The facility has locations in Boardman, Youngstown, Poland, and Warren.