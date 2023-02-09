BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – February 9 is National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate than to head to your local pizza shop?

Cocca’s Pizza has been serving the Valley in several locations for more than four decades. Owner Steve Cocca says his shops have been looking forward to this week for a while.

“To honor National Pizza Day, we’re offering a 14-inch cheese pizza for $9.99 at any one of our locations as long as you mention National Pizza Day,” said Cocca. “On Thursdays, we also feature our famous foot-long pepperoni rolls for $6.99.”

Cocca’s is also ready for the Big Game this weekend.

“We have so many great specials,” said Cocca. “We have our bone-in wings back, pizza, boneless wings, draft and domestic beers and a full bar, so come on in and watch the game.”

Cocca’s is also featuring a special for Valentine’s Day with its famous heart-shaped pizza.

“We do our heart-shaped pizza at any of our locations. We’ll take care of having it delivered to your loved one. Just give us the message you want to send, and we’ll do the rest,” said Cocca.

You can also catch Cocca’s at The Mahoning Valley Pizza Cookoff on March 26 at Mr. Anthony’s.

Cocca’s Pizza has locations in Boardman, Austintown, Poland, New Middletown, Canfield, Salem, Liberty, Girard, Mineral Ridge and Cortland. Boardman, Canfield and Cortland all offer dine-in as well.

For more information about Cocca’s Pizza locations and to order online, visit CoccasPizza.com.