Celebrate National Cookie Day with One Hot Cookie

Both the mini cookie sandwich deal in store and the online code are valid on Friday

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday is National Cookie Day and one local business is celebrating the day with great deals.

“So, we like to do special, kind of ‘blow it out of the water’ and do specials on this day and on our birthday. So, we treat national cookie day kind of like our birthday,” said One Hot Cookie owner Bergen Girodani.

One Hot Cookie in Boardman is offering a dozen mini chocolate chip sandwiches for only $5.

They are also offering free shipping for online orders over $25 with the code “cookie day”. This code not only works for local shipping, but will be available if you want to send some sweet treats to loved ones around the country.

Online you can find great gifts like candles and their mini cookie tray packs.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, One Hot Cookie has decided to only do takeout orders at this time. Customers are still able to come inside to place an order, however, there is no seating inside.

You can also call the store at (330) 651-8294 or order through their new smart phone app.

Both the mini cookie sandwich deal in store and the online code are valid on Friday.