BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – National Pizza Day is February 9, and Bruno Bros. Pizza is serving up more than just pizza.

Bruno Bros. Pizza owner Emil Bruno said though they’re most well known for their Brier Hill pizza, the menu is endless.

“We’ve got New York-style, deep dish, stuffed crust, specialty flatbreads, wings, appetizers and so much more. You can also buy pizza by the slice,” said Bruno. “We also did a bar expansion about two and a half years ago, and it’s been a great addition. It’s connected to our pizza place so you can eat, drink imported Italian wines, great beers on tap, soda and a wide variety of seltzers with tequila or vodka.”

Bruno’s is also ready for the Big Game this weekend but says to order as early as you can.

“We’re doing some great pizza and wings combo specials,” said Bruno. “But you can also pre-order online or even call us today to get your time slot in.”

Bruno recommends picking up your pizza early and says Bruno Bros. Pizza also delivers.

You’ll also find Bruno Bros. Pizza at The Mahoning Valley Pizza Cookoff on March 26 at Mr. Anthony’s.

Bruno Bros. Pizza has locations in Boardman and Austintown. For more information about both Bruno Bros. Pizza locations and to order online, visit BrunoBrosPizza.com.