YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local car dealership made a big donation to Mill Creek Metroparks Friday in the name of staying green.

Boardman Subaru owner Rob Fellman presented the $5,000 check as part of the “Subaru Loves Earth” initiative to plant a tree for every vehicle sold during the month of April. $25 was donated for each vehicle sold in April up to 5,000 for The Mill Creek Metroparks’ “Keep Mill Creek Green” program.

“‘Subaru Loves The Earth’ is part of a bigger initiative called the ‘Subaru Love Promise’,” said Fellman. “We support many causes throughout the year and April was ‘Subaru Loves Earth’ month. We’re an eco-friendly dealer. We try to observe and keep our footprint as low as we can and love the earth.”

“It’s a good fit with my connection and my company’s connection to Mill Creek Park,” said Fellman. “I’ve lived here most of my life. I’ve used this park. Every bit of it. And I am proud to be partnered up with them.”

The check was presented at the newly redeveloped Ford Nature Center on Old Furnace Road which just reopened a few weeks ago.

“The $5,000 donation, as it did last year, will go towards planting trees in our Collier Nature Preserve,” said Chris Litton, Director of Development with Mill Creek Metroparks. “100 trees will be planted because of this donation.”

The “Keep Mill Creek Green program” will now plant a tree for every $25 donated.

Mill Creek Metroparks Collier Reserve is on Western Reserve Road in Boardman and consists of over 300 acres of upland and wetland habitats.