BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar restaurant is now under new ownership with lots of big changes.

Belleria on Market Street in Boardman is now open for business, but new owner Frank Lellio is no stranger to the name. Lellio has owned the Struthers location for nine years. Heading into the new location, you’ll see a lot of new changes.

“We added a lot of things to the menu, and most importantly, we lowered a lot of the prices. I think customers will be pleasantly surprised by that,” said Lellio. “We freshly painted, cleaned and made everything a lot brighter.”

Boardman Belleria also has expanded hours. “We are open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Our hours are going to be consistent. We are going to be open the hours we say we are open” said Lellio. “We also offer delivery from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Customers can also now reserve a private back room that sits up to 20 people.

If you’re planning on ordering for the big game, Lellio says they’re offering several specials and it’s best to do it now. The restaurant is also offering specials for Valentine’s Day.

And if you are looking for a job, Lellio is hiring.

“We have a great core of employees. With the anticipated increase in business, we’re looking to hire all positions,” said Lellio. “Even though it’s a franchise, it’s still a family business, and we want to get people in who want to have a career in the restaurant industry.”

The newly opened Belleria is located at 8485 Market Street in Boardman. Call (330) 758-8181 and visit them online at BelleriaPizza.net.