Boardman Nissan gives back to the community this Thanksgiving

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year to give back to the community, Boardman Nissan decided to give away 100 meals to families in time for Thanksgiving.

This is the first year they have done a food distribution for the holiday.

“We’re just happy we had the opportunity to give meals to 100 local families, a number of which are veterans, and just give back in a time of uncertainty,” said general manager Eric Briguglio.

Families were able to sign up in advance through a link on their website.

“No qualifications, only that you ask, that’s all,” said Briguglio.

Boardman Nissan plans to continue giving back to the community throughout the holiday season. They are hosting a toy drive that they will hold in their showroom for people to bring in donations.

