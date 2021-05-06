Boardman dealership donates over $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank

For the first time, Second Harvest has been selected as Boardman Subaru's Hometown Charity during the 2020 "Share the Love" program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Subaru presented a check to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank on Thursday.

The dealership donated $21,162 as part of its ongoing efforts to support the local community.

With every new vehicle purchased or leased between November 2020 to January 2021, Boardman Subaru donated $250 to a charity of the customer’s choice of select charities.

Locally, Boardman Subaru selected both Akron Children’s Hospital and Mahoning Valley Second Harvest.

For 2020, Subaru of America chose to support four national charities: ASPCA, Meals on Wheels, National Park Foundation and Make-a-Wish.

It also donated an additional $50 for every vehicle purchased.

Since 2008, Subaru of America and its retailers have raised nearly $200 million for charities across the country as part of the Subaru Share the Love Event. For its 13th anniversary, the company hopes to exceed the $200 million mark.