NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A local automotive center is celebrating its expansion in Trumbull County with more room and more modern technology.

John and Kristine Berena have owned Berena’s Automotive Center in Niles for several years. The couple just cut the ribbon on their newly expanded shop on Robbins Avenue because business is booming. But they also insisted on staying local.

“We needed more room,” said John Berena. “But we didn’t want to move from the area. We like the area. It’s been great to us. We decided to put in the time and money to double our space and make the shop into something more modernized.”

Berena’s Automotive Center boasts the latest technology when it comes to electrical and computer diagnostics, safety inspections and training for the current diagnostic software. The shop also has several ASE Certified technicians and trains them regularly.

Berena’s services all domestic, hybrid and most foreign vehicles. They’ll even fix your classic cars. But what they’re most proud of is how they treat their customers.

“We take pride in taking care of all of our customers. They are the reason we are where we are today,” said Kristine Berena. “We try to let them know how much we appreciate them. We have oil change programs. We have cookies we give them every time they check out and I personally bake the cookies. We give them honest service and we stand behind our service 110 percent.”

Berena’s Automotive Center is located at 624 Robbins Avenue in Niles. Call (330) 652-2886 and visit them online at BerenasAutomotive.com.