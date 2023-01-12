YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you’re a beer aficionado, this coming Groundhog Day is one you probably won’t mind repeating.

The Youngstown Rotary Club is hosting the 5th Annual Groundhog Day Craft Beerfest at Stambaugh Auditorium.

Local and regional brewers will feature their finest craft beers like IPAs, stouts, pilsners and ciders. You’ll get your opportunity to sample the beer during two sessions from noon until 4 p.m. and 5 until 9 p.m. During both sessions, you’ll enjoy live music while helping local organizations.

Youngstown Rotary member Samantha Turner is co-chair of the event.

“The funds that we raise during all local beerfests all go to great community initiatives,” said Turner. “In the past, we’ve given dollars to YWCA of Youngstown, The Boys and Girls Club and ACTION.”

You won’t go away hungry either. Beerfest will feature quesadillas, French fries, tacos, bratwurst and more. You’ll also get a $5 food voucher if you have a designated driver.

The 5th Annual Groundhog Day Craft Beerfest is happening Saturday, February 4 at Stambaugh Auditorium on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown. For more information and to get tickets, head to StambaughAuditorium.com.