WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Is it actually possible to plan your wedding in one day? DiVieste’s Banquet Centre believes it is.

DiVieste’s Banquet Centre is once again throwing its Wedding Expo 2023, but with a unique approach.

“Our show is structured very similar to a bridal show,” said co-manager Joe DiVieste. “The difference with ours is that we don’t have an actual show. Normally, there’s a fashion show with a runway, and we don’t have that. By eliminating the show, there’s more interaction between the vendors and those in attendance.”

The DiVieste Wedding Expo 2023 will feature several vendors, exhibits and a full dinner buffet. Those who attend will also have a chance to win hundreds of dollars in prizes, including $1,000 off a wedding of 200 people or more.

“The facility is massive. We have two or three rooms depending on the size of the party,” said DiVieste. “People will have more time to talk with exhibitors. They’re not just being pushed through. It’s more couples driven.”

One of those vendors is Stephanie Leigh Bridal, which will feature a variety of gowns for the bride, her bridesmaids and the mom-of-the-bride. Other vendors include photographers, DJs, wedding cakes, florists and many more.

DiVieste’s Wedding Expo 2023 is Sunday, February 19, from noon until 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and are $15 per person, which includes a full dinner buffet.

DiVieste’s Banquet Centre is located at 754 N. River Road in Warren. Call (330) 847-7422, and visit DiviesteBanquet.com for more information.