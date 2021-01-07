Axio Fitness opens new location in Warren, ready to help people reach their fitness goals in 2021

The local fitness center provides private, customized training sessions for each of their clients

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone talks about getting into shape every New Year and many end up failing or giving up.

Sometimes, you just need guidance and some accountability, and Axio Fitness is able to provide personal training that is more than just working out.

They have just opened their fourth location in the Valley in Warren. You can also find Axio Fitness in Canfield, Poland and Churchill.

Their business model is all about personal, one-on-one training or small group training, that pushes to eliminate intimidation of going to the gym and working out.

The local fitness center provides private, customized training sessions for each of their clients. They work with you to map out a plan that will fit the fitness goals established by you and your trainer.

Part of this plan is working with their dietician that will guide you to healthier eating habits, avoiding fad diets and eliminating food groups.

Their individualized approach to fitness is the opposite of big gyms where you are on your own to figure out what do with certain weights and machines.

Trainers at Axio Fitness are there at each session to ensure you have correct form to avoid injury and obtain results.

For more information, or to schedule a consultation, you can visit the Axio Fitness website or call (330) 718-8009.

Canfield:

2959 Canfield Road Youngstown, Ohio 44512

Churchill:

4531 Belmont Ave. Youngstown, Ohio 44484

Poland:

8455 Hickory Hill Poland, Ohio 44514

Warren:

193 West Market St. Warren, Ohio 44481