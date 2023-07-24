YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations are well underway for a historic festival in downtown Youngstown.

The 23rd annual Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival kicks off Thursday and will feature many vendors, great Italian food and entertainment every day. You’ll enjoy all of the things at the festival you’re used to, but this year, they’ve added some new things.

“Good Italian wine, wine with peaches, beer and soft drinks,” said Scott Schulick who serves as chairman of the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival. “We also have a newly expanded area this year—our taverna. Our taverna will have Italian cocktails, gelato, a cigar bar, Negroni, Aperol spritz, bourbon, Sambuca and Limoncello.”

This year, festivalgoers will be treated to a new children’s area that has expanded with a lot of activities for the kids. There will also be the annual Little Prince and Princess contest on Thursday evening at 6 p.m. in the social hall where one young man and one young lady will be selected as prince and princess of the festival.

But the festival isn’t just about great Italian food and entertainment.

“All of the profits from the festival help to improve the grounds,” said Schulick. “They help keep this historic structure in good order and any updates that we need to make, so it’s a very important event to keep the church going. The parish won’t be open, but we will have tour guides giving tours of the church.”

The festival is also honoring some of the area’s local Italian grocers like LaRiccia’s, Jimmy’s Italian Specialties, Cornersburg Italian Specialties and Rulli Bros. There will also be a large Italian Auction featuring more than 250 donated items and a raffle giving away $1,000 each day of the festival, with a grand prize of $5,000 being awarded Sunday.

Schulick says there will be some onsite parking near the church, but the bulk of the parking will be downtown in the IBM and Commerce Building parking lots, the Levinson Tire Lot and the YMCA parking lots.

The Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival is located at 343 Via Mt. Carmel Avenue in Youngstown. It runs from Thursday, July 27 through Sunday, July 30. For more information, call the parish office at (330) 743-4144 and visit their Facebook page.