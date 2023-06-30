CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County tradition is returning once again this year, but this time things are going to look a little bit different.

Preparations are in high gear for the 177th Trumbull County Fair that kicks off July 11 with open ceremonies hosted by WKBN 27 First News reporter Nadine Grimley. You can expect things you’ve come to know in past years like the food, animals and grandstand show, but you’ll also notice some big improvements.

“We have new roadways put in all of the parking lots to make it less muddy if it does rain, and less dusty,” said Kierstin Holmes of the Trumbull County Fair Board. “It’s all the grindings from the roads and everything. We’ve got a new bathroom in the commercial building.”

And this year’s Trumbull County Fair isn’t short on events for the whole family.

“Our grandstand is always one of the biggest events going on,” Holmes said. “It starts Tuesday, July 11 with our harness racing. Wednesday is the rough truck and half-car races. Thursday we’ll have modified auto racing and, new this year, is children’s auto racing. Friday are the truck and tractor pulls, Saturday is the High Steel Rodeo with a $25 Cowboy Package and Sunday we finish up the fair with our demolition derby and the fireworks.”

Both stages at the fair will feature many local bands throughout the run, animals throughout the entire fair and, of course, plenty of fair food.

Heading out to the Trumbull County Fair this year won’t break your bank either, especially on opening day.

“That’s our $2 day where everyone gets in for $2,” Holmes said. “Wednesday through Sunday is $12 a day and that includes everything. There’s a week pass you can buy if you’re going to be out here more than a few times, and you can buy tickets early at our office.”

The 177th Annual Trumbull County Fair is July 11 through July 16. Gates are open from 10 a.m until 10 p.m daily. For more information visit them online at TrumbullCountyFair.com.