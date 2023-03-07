WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local non-profit group is once again celebrating family and children at the Lake Club in Poland this weekend.

Northeast Ohio Adoption Services (NOAS) is holding “An Evening With Dominic Tocco” Saturday, March 11 to raise money for the group. NOAS is based in Trumbull County and was started in 1978 by Barbara Lewis Roberts.

“She decided there were no unadoptable children, only families needing to be found,” said NOAS Executive Director Cheryl Tarantino. “So we’ve always been a permanency-based agency looking to find forever homes for local kids.”

The group supports fostering, foster to adopt and mentoring while supporting families every step of the way.

Kelly Verostko and her husband are board members of NOAS and also chair the event.

“We want to pull at every heartstring,” said Verostko. “We want people to get excited about it because they see the passion that’s behind it. We have Dominic Tocco, great food and great baskets for the auction. One Hot Cookie, Giannios and OH Donut Co. are providing dessert.”

“An Evening With Dominic Tocco” is from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Lake Club in Poland. The event features a cocktail hour from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., a plated dinner, music, auctions and more. Tickets are $100 each.

Emcees will be Fox 8 sports anchor Ken Carman and Erika Jay of Pittsburgh’s Q92.9 FM.

For tickets to the event or more information about NOAS, call (330) 856-5582 or visit www.NOAS.com. NOAS is located at 5000 E. Market Street in Warren.