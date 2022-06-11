GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – American Atlantic LLC is opening a new location in Girard.

The company provides retirement solutions nationally but also has a local presence in Trumbull County.

American Atlantic has a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for its new location on Flag Day, at 11 a.m. June 14. The new office is located at 104 State St.

The event includes refreshments, a live DJ and free copies of owner Mark Wagner’s books “Life’s Final Gate” and “Building Financial Fences,” while supplies last.

The company can offer tips for your retirement and work with you on IRA and 401K rollovers, as well as help you navigate Medicare programs.