NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known detox and residential facility is opening a new location in Trumbull County.

New Day Recovery is holding the grand opening of its new Niles location Friday. The treatment facility offers detox, drug and alcohol treatment and inpatient residential programs for both men and women. The new facility will be considered New Day’s flagship location and is the largest one yet.

The new space also has more amenities with a barber shop, a hair salon, a chapel, a gaming room, a craft room, two gyms and two cafes.

“We really want to show our clients what it’s like to be treated well,” said Chief Development Officer Sydney Williams. “A lot of people who come to our services maybe don’t have a lot of experiences like getting their hair done or just being able to sit, relax and read. We want to be able to provide those opportunities and really show them that healing starts here at New Day Recovery.”

“We offer both inpatient and outpatient counseling,” said Chief Clinical Officer Katie Bacha. “Also services like psychiatric care, medication-assisted treatment and primary care. We also offer a pharmacy component, transportation, and recovery housing.”

New Day Recovery’s grand opening is Friday, March 24 at 1 p.m. and will feature speakers like Niles Mayor Steve Mienkiewicz and April Caraway of the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board. There will also be a tour of the new facility.

The new location of New Day Recovery is located at 1500 McKinley Avenue in Niles. For more information call (330) 953-3300 and visit them online at NewDay-Recovery.com.